<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ngeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it has deployed 4,000 personnel to beef up security, during and after the Eid-el Kabir celebration in the Federal Capital Territory.

The FCT NSCDC Commandant, Patrick Ukpan, who disclosed this in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Akinbinu David, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the operatives would be drawn from all formations of the Corps in Abuja.

The units, he said would include Undercover, the Conflict Management, and Disaster Management Units, Anti-vandals, and the Armed Squad, among others.

Ukpan added that special rules of engagement would be reeled out to the personnel.

He stated, “All the nooks and crannies of the capital will be adequately covered, leaving no place uncovered.

“Special attention will be given to some identified flashpoints like the market places, motor parks, fun parks, prayer grounds, and borders because of high convergence of people in these areas during the period.”

According to the commander, critical infrastructure like telecommunication masts, power cables and installations, and government buildings would also be protected.

“A 24-hour surveillance and patrol teams would be intensified in these areas,” Ukpan noted.

The Command said it was aware of plans by unidentified hoodlums to perpetrate crimes during the Eid celebration hence the deployment of personnel in the city.