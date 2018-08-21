The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, has urged Nigerians to eschew all forms of violence ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Adebule made the call on Tuesday at the Eid-prayers at Dodan Barracks Prayer Ground in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that among dignitaries who observed the Eid prayers are Chief Bola Tinubu, APC National Leader and Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works, Power and Housing and former governor of Lagos State.

Adebule said a violence-free election would demonstrate to the world that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.

“As another election year approaches, I urge Nigerians to conduct themselves peacefully.

“I also urge us to pray for a peaceful coexistence, enhanced national security and continued development of our dear state, Lagos, and the country.

“As we celebrate Sallah, we pray to God for wisdom to choose love instead of hatred, peace instead of violence and progress instead of stagnation.

“By God’s grace, the future is bright as long as we allow the rule of law and peace to reign in the country, ” she said.

The deputy governor also admonished Nigerians to pray for good governance and also sustain their support for Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration.

Also, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, expressed regrets that rather than engage youths meaningfully, politicians had turned them into political thugs.

Obasa urged Nigerian youths to aspire for political positions rather than allowing themselves being used as thugs to foment violence during and after the elections.

“If anybody wants to use you, tell such politicians to bring his or her child. Do not allow yourself to be used.

“My advice to the youths is that you should show interest in politics because you are not too young to run,” he said.

Obasa promised to continue to promote the business of legislature in the interest of the people.

In his message, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, (Lagos East), urged political office holders to keep to their electoral promises for the good of the people.

In his sermon, Alhaji Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, the Chief Imam of Lagos, who led the prayer, said that participation in election was a civic duty of every adult citizen in a democratic government.

Abou-Nolla urged every Muslim to get their Permanent Voter Cards to enable to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

He said: “’You must ensure that you vote. It is a duty and vote for a righteous and just leader that will bring a positive change not corruption for the people.

“We must also embrace peace and love for one another rather than killing. Life is sacred, do not kill for it is an unjust act.”

The cleric enjoined Muslims to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice in their daily activities as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed.