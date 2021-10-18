Eid-ul-Mawlid: Senate president preaches peace, love, tolerance

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has greeted the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Mawlid, which commemorates the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

A statement by the special adviser (Media) to President of the Senate, Ola Awoniyi, quoted Lawan as saying the occasion should remind Muslims and all people of faith of the virtues of peaceful coexistence, love and tolerance as taught and lived by the Holy Prophet.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set clear examples through his life of piety and fervent worship of Allah for all true Muslims to emulate at all times.

“Doing so is particularly important now when these virtues are required for healing our land and strengthening our bond as humans, people of faith and Nigerians.

“The Federal Government and the National Assembly will continue to work assiduously to create the enabling environment for peaceful coexistence and prosperity in Nigeria,” Lawan said.

While the Senate President wished all a happy celebration, he again reminded Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 health protocols during the celebration and after.

He also enjoined Nigerians to pray for and continue to support our law enforcement and security forces in their “valiant and patriotic efforts to protect all of us.”