Eid-el-Maulud: Senator Uba Sani urges Muslims to preach love, shun hatred

As Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid-el-Maulud today, Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) has urged Islamic Faithful to preach love and do away with hatred, saying the people should use the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon Him) to make peace with one another across tribe, religion and other social divides.

In an Eid-el-Maulud message, Senator Sani noted that love and tolerance are lost when the people stopped recognizing and celebrating their common humanity.

“I wish the Muslim Faithful in Nigeria and across the globe Happy Eid-el-Maulud. May the Almighty Allah continue to shower his blessings on you all.

“As we celebrate in Nigeria, let us seize this opportunity to re-embrace the virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) in order to heal our communities and rebuild the badly damaged local economies.

“We lost it as a people when we stopped recognizing and celebrating our common humanity. Peace and harmony departed from our communities when we banished the spirits of love, tolerance, patience and perseverance and replaced them with the destructive spirit of hate. Our communities became centres of bloodletting instead of an “oasis of peace” when we allowed conflict entrepreneurs to manipulate us and set us against each other. Since we fell prey to manipulators, it has been a tale of woes for us. No progress. Only weeping.

“Let us use the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) to make peace with one another across tribe, religion and other social divides. We are one people before God. Mutual respect and love will renew us and restore our communities. Hate diminishes us and erodes all the progress we have made.

“I urge communities across the nation to set up peace volunteers that will provide youths the avenues for forging understanding, tackling conflicts, promoting peace and friendship. Effective interaction and dialogue will definitely shorten the shadow of distrust and ensure peace and harmony in our communities”.

The lawmaker also used the occasion to remind the people of Kaduna State, “Our dear Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is not only reinventing the economy of Kaduna State through massive infrastructural development, he is making strenuous efforts to rebuild peace in the State. The Kaduna State Peace Commission set up by Governor El-Rufai and dedicated to peace promotion through inclusive dialogue must be supported by our people. We must give the Commission all our support it needs to resolve age-long conflicts and forge understanding among our people. There is indeed no alternative to peace.

“I salute my dear constituents, the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone on this joyous occasion. You have been wonderful. I deeply appreciate you. I crave your continued support. Better things are on the way for you”.