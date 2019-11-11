<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has urged Muslims in the country to uphold the principles of unity, peace and tolerance practiced by Prophet Muhammad as the faithful mark Eid el Maulud.

The Governor, in a message to commemorate this year’s Eid-el Maulud, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, says the spirit of unity, peace and tolerance are also necessary for the growth and development of society.

Governor Sani Bello tasked Nigerians, especially Muslims, to continue to pray for the country and promote national integration in the conduct of their daily activities.

According to the message “Prophet Muhammad peace and blessings of Allah be upon him and indeed Islam preaches peace, unity and tolerance which are equally necessary for building a virile society.”

On the upcoming local government elections in the state, the Governor enjoined politicians to eschew the politics of bitterness and other acts that will encroach on the corporate existence of the state in particular and the country at large as they embark on political campaigns.

Governor Sani Bello pledged to remain steadfast in pursuance of peace, unity and progress of the state.