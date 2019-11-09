<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar, has enjoined Muslim faithful in the country to imbibe the qualities of Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions.

Umar said this while speaking at an event to mark 2019 Eid-el-Maulud on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State.

He emphasised the need for Muslim faithful to embrace peace, unity, honesty, endurance and perseverance as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad throughout his 63 years on earth.

Umar used the occasion to call on Nigerians to continue to pray for peace and prosperity in the country, stressing that without peace there will be no development and prosperity.

He commended the strides of Federal Government in the fight against insecurity and other vices threatening the corporate existence of the country.

He described the federal government Anchor Borrowers’ agricultural initiative and social investment programme as laudable while calling on Nigerians to key into them for prosperity.