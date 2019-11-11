<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sheik Abdul Isola, Chief Imam of Islamic Centre, Uwani, Enugu, has urged Nigerians to emulate the exemplary lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) by exhibiting trust and selflessness.

Isola gave the admonition on Sunday in Enugu while speaking with journalists on the celebration of 2019 Eid el-Maulud.

Eid el-Maulud is the celebration of birthday of Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

The cleric noted that the Prophet left a practical and shining example of trust while discharging his ministry on earth.

“The lack of trust and fear of God among us as Nigerians have continued to breed all sorts of negativity in the country.

“Leaders should exhibit trustworthiness by delivering what belongs and is meant for the people to them.

“While the led, should reciprocate, by praying for the leaders and obeying simple civic laws and instructions meant for the betterment of all,’’ Isola, who is also the Chief Missioner of the Centre, said.

He noted that Nigerians must learn to be selfless as Prophet Muhammad PBUH, which endeared him to everyone that came in contact with him.

“Be your brother’s keeper. Do not keep acquiring wealth without using it to better the lives of those within your immediate environment,” he said.

The cleric, however, enjoined leaders, especially political office holders, to use the people’s wealth entrusted in them judiciously and for the common good of all.

“They should take practical steps on the creation of employment and other forms of engagement for the youths in order to check restiveness and idleness that breeds crime and criminality,” he added.