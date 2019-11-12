<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2, at House of Representatives, Honourable Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, has felicitated with members his constituency and all Muslims in Nigeria over Eid-el-Malud celebration, urging the people to uphold the virtues of Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W), even as he charged Muslims all over the country to imbibe holiness which characterised the conduct of the Prophet during his sojourn on earth.

Johnson in a goodwill message remarked that the citizens should be united in love, use the opportunity to pray for those in leadership, for wisdom from the Almighty Allah to take right decisions that would lead to nation building.

He called on Muslim faithful to re-dedicate themselves to the struggle for the emancipation of the country as they reflect on the ideals and teachings of Allah.

He said that Nigeria as a great nation would overcome all her challenges with the help of Allah, stressing that everyone should resolve to build a country where goals and aspirations of the people would be met, while urging them to remember the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), which according to him encouraged strong commitment to the development of the society.