One of the high points of any festival is merry-making which usually involves caring and sharing. This was on full display the in the Gombe metropolis as Muslims in the savannah join their counterparts across the world in celebrating Eid el-Kabir.

At about 7 o’clock this morning, Muslim faithful in the metropolis had started trouping to various Eid grounds to observe the two Rakat prayers slated for 9 am.

Thereafter, most Muslim homes in Gombe partook in the slaughtering of livestock, but not before the initial sacrifice of rams at various Eid grounds permitting the faithful to follow suit.

Those who could not afford rams, the most preferred livestock used for the festival, went for chickens, goats, and cows.

Soon after the two Rakat prayers, chief imam of the Emir’s central mosque Murshid Umar Pindinga explained the symbolism of the festival and urged faithful to celebrate in peace.

“Faithfuls should feed their family with one-third of whatever Allah has blessed them with and the other parts should be shared among orphans, the poor and the needy,” the Imam said.

The frontline Islamic scholar in the Emir’s place also used the forum to appeal to leaders and regular citizens to always be there for each other.

Celebrated on the 10th of Zul-Hija, Eid el-Kabir is symbolic to Muslims across the world. The festival signifies the test of faith as exemplified in the accounts of Prophet Abraham and his son Isaac.

Felicitating with the Muslim Ummah in the state, Governor Mohammadu Inuwa Yahaya enjoined them to imbibe the spirit of obedience and tolerance.

The Governor, in a press statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, also made a call for the sustenance of their prayers for the peace, security, and prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large.

While congratulating the Muslim Pilgrims performing the Hajj for a successful Arafat and other Hajj rites, the governor said: “As we celebrate the Eid el-Kabir festival, I want to admonish us to reflect on the message and lessons of the season which teaches total submission, obedience, and selflessness, we must also imbibe the tenets of Islam which promotes, peace, tolerance, modesty and love.”