The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians to be steadfast in the process of nation building, as they join the rest of the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

Lawan made the call in a Sallah message signed by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Saturday.

Lawan enjoined Nigerians to always remember their shared heritage and destiny of national greatness and be guided by the Nigerian spirit of firm confidence as they tackle the contemporary challenges of nation-building.

He also congratulated Muslims from Nigeria who joined their brothers and sisters in participating in the rites of the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

He reminded all Muslims to remember the purpose of the celebration, which was to commemorate the trials and triumph of Prophet Ibrahim.

The president of the senate said Prophet Ibrahim was annually remembered and venerated across ages for passing a great test of faith.

He said: “I urge all to take inspiration from the exemplary virtues demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity and obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Senate president who wished all Nigerians happy Sallah celebration is currently in the Holy Land for the Hajj.