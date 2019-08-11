<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, his Deputy, Idris Wase, and the Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, have all, in separate messages, urged Muslim brethren to be prayerful during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Gbajabiamila urged Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

The Speaker, who is in Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, said the teachings of the Holy Prophet should also be replicated by all Nigerians.

He said: “Eid el Kabir is a festival of sacrifice, and it reminds us of the need for sacrifice and obedience.”

The Deputy Speaker in his message enjoined the Muslim Ummah to always be guided by the attributes and lessons from the life and times of Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) which symbolizes peace, love and tolerance.

On his part, Reps’ Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, urged Nigerians to pray for the country’s unity and security.

“Let’s show love and charity to one another and imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW),” he said.