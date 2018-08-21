President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians across the country to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests.

In his Sallah message to the nation on Monday, he asked the citizens to promote harmony and tolerance in dealing with one another at all times.

President Buhari also urged all Muslims to use the occasion for sober reflection and self-examination, as well as strive to be good ambassadors of their religion by upholding high moral values.

He reminded them that the felicitous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha is a remembrance of the submission of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah, his Creator, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another, and when it comes to nation-building.

“We must sacrifice for others and remember always those who are less fortunate than ourselves,” the President declared in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

He described Islam as a major factor in influencing human behaviour towards good conduct and actions.

President Buhari, however, regretted that selfishness, greed and corruption have overwhelmed human souls to the extent that people abandon their religious beliefs in pursuit of their greed.

He stressed that the anti-corruption campaign of the Federal Government is a task that must be done in order to protect the larger interests of the ordinary Nigerians who are the worst victims of diseases, poverty, malnutrition and other afflictions.

According to the President, surrendering to corruption is not an option his administration is willing to choose because it destroys the society and the progress of the nation.

“Even if some people hate you for fighting corruption, you should not chicken out from the task as a leader because doing so is a betrayal of public trust,” he said.