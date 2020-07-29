



The Police Command in Plateau has deployed 2,096 personnel to ensure hitch-free and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Ogaba said the personnel would man flash points in the state to detect and prevent crimes, as well as control traffic.

”In order to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Plateau, we have deployed 2,096 personnel to detect and prevent crime as well as control traffic,”he said

The police spokesman called on residents of the state, particularly the Muslim Ummah, to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols put in place by government.

He said prayers on Eid grounds were banned, adding that mosques where prayers would hold must observe social distancing and accommodate just 50 persons.

He also urged that hand washing facilities and sanitisers should be provided at the mosques, insisting that worshippers must also use face masks.

“The command wishes to remind members of the public that the government safety directives on Covid-19 pandemic are still in force, hence we solicit the cooperation of the peace loving people of the state to adhere to protocols





“There will be no prayers on all Eid grounds but Area Mosques where Eid Prayers will be observed should not have more than fifty (50) worshippers in line with the State Government directives on Covid-19 protocol or not more than forty percent of the Mosque capacity.

“Social distancing, use of hand sanitisers and wearing of face mask are compulsory for all,”he said

Ogaba said the command had also banned the operation of commercial tricycles within Jos-Bukuru metropolis, from July 30 to July 31

He said recreational centers such as the Museum, Zoo, Wildlife Park, among others in the State would be closed down for one week, effective from Friday, July 31.

He said the Federal Government’s 10p.m. to 4a.m. curfew was still in force, adding that the ban on the sale and use of fireworks such as knockouts, bangers and other explosives was also in force, and that violators would face the full wrath of the law.

The spokesman advised parents and guardians to take proper care of their children and be security conscious during the festivities.

He further advised residents of the state to report any suspicious movements around their vicinities to security agencies for prompt response.