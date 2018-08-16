The police command in Kano State has assured residents of adequate security during the forthcoming Muslim festival of Eid el-Kabir and beyond.

The assurance is in a statement signed by SP Magaji Majiya, the Command’s Public Relations Officer in Kano on Thursday.

Majiya stated that the command would partner with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), KAROTA, Hisbah officials and other volunteer groups in the state to allow free flow of traffic.

He urged the public to support and cooperate with security agencies in discharging their duties to enforce traffic rules and regulations to ensure free flow of traffic during the celebration.

He added that “motorists are advised not to engage in reckless driving, speeding and not to over load their vehicles.”

The PPRO urged parents and guardians to accompany their children with adults to guide them throughout the festive period to avoid any missing of children.

Majiya stated that the command would continue to raid criminal hideouts, noting that 200 suspected criminals were arrested and prosecuted.

He added that “90 per cent of those arrested were convicted without option of fine to serve as deterrent to others.

“Rigorous patrol and raids would be placed on Eid grounds, markets and recreational centres during the sallah celebration.”

Majiya urged the public to use the festive period to pray for peace, unity, economic development and progress of the state and country at large.