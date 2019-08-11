<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use this year’s Eid el Kabir celebrations to imbibe the life of total trust in the Almighty God in all spheres of life.

The party said the Eid el Kabir indeed offered the citizenry great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Ibrahim.

In the PDP’s message, contained in a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party called on all compatriots to use the occasion to particularly pray for the nation.

It also enjoined Muslim faithful to reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of the country in the recent time.

The main opposition party similarly urged prayers and support for the nation’s gallant troops who are making sacrifices and who are daily putting their lives on the line in protecting the nation.

It also urged Nigerians to always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time.

It charged leaders in all walks of life, including public office holders, faith-based and community leaders, captains of industry and employers of labour to note that their positions are bestowed on them by God for service to humanity, and for which they must give account.

The PDP prayed for the unity, peace, stability and development of the nation, even as it wished Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, a happy Eid el Kabir celebrations.