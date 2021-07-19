Eid-el-Kabir: Oyo governor congratulates Muslims

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has congratulated Muslim faithful in the state, Nigeria and across the globe on the occasion of 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The governor, who called for tolerance and religious harmony at all times, urged Islamic faithful to reflect on the essence of the festival, which he described as the “Festival of Sacrifice.”

He stated that with the Eid-el-Kabir, the Almighty Allah (SWT) is teaching humanity about the virtues of total submission to His will, adding that human beings must learn to put God first in all situations.

He said: “The Eid-el-Kabir presents an opportunity for us to reflect on the faith, with which Ibrahim (Abraham) willingly agreed to sacrifice his only son and was set to let go of his prized asset, just in obedience to the command of Allah (SWT).”

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted him as admonishing Muslim faithful to lay aside all forms of religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments, in the interests of unity, peace, progress and prosperity of the state and country.”

The governor further said: “It was regrettable that Muslims in the state and across the country cannot observe the 2021 Hajj in Saudi Arabia as a result of COVID-19.

“This situation should be seen as part of the sacrifice we all have to make at this time, as a way of emulating Prophet Ibrahim.”

He added: “But despite the current COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the whole world, the Almighty Allah (SWT) allowed Muslims in Oyo State to join the Muslim Ummah in making supplications for the forgiveness of our sins.

“I am grateful to my Muslim brothers and sisters and residents of the state for remaining steadfast despite the situation imposed on us by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Governor Makinde called for the continued support and cooperation of the Muslim Ummah and all residents of the state.

He also called on all residents of the state to continue to observe all COVID-19 protocols, including the pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical measures, adding that the state will surely triumph over the pandemic.

“We should ensure the wearing of face and nose masks, regular washing of hands and ensuring social distancing.

“We must abide by the advisories already issued by the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force and adopt the Own Your Action (OYA) slogan in order to save ourselves and our community from the pangs of the pandemic,” he added.

The governor, therefore, pledged to continue to make life more meaningful for all residents of the state, reiterating his administration’s commitment to the socio-economic transformation and the infrastructural revolution of the state in line with the Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State, 2019-2023.

“On the part of this pacesetter government, we shall continue to make life more meaningful for the people of Oyo State through policies and programmes that are godly and humane.

“As we look forward to an end to the current gloom and a return to normalcy, let us continue to work together for the safety, wellbeing and prosperity of our state.

“Once again, I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters and our community,” the governor stated.