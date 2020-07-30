



The Ondo State Government said it would not tolerate any form of religious, social, or public gathering during the 2020 Eid id Kabir celebrations in the state.

The government said the law banning the social and religious gatherings in the state still subsisted.

The Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, stated this at the end of the committee’s meeting held in Akure, the state capital.

He noted that there was a need for the people to support the government in curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease in the state.





He enjoined all Muslims in the state to celebrate the festival with their families, in their respective homes. He also admonished them to use the occasion to pray for Nigeria and Ondo State in particular.

The chairman said, ” Nigeria and Ondo State need prayer at this particular time for God’s intervention in the battle against COVID-19.

“It is necessary every individual at all levels adhere to all precautionary measures against COVID-19 in order to make the society safe.”

Fatusi stated that the Inter-ministerial Task Force and other security agencies at all levels across the 18 local government areas of the state had been mandated and mobilised to ensure compliance with the government’s directive.