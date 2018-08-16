The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Command in Niger has deployed 1,500 personnel for the maintenance of peace and order in the state during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Mr. Philip Ayuba, the Corps Commandant in the state, in Minna on Thursday said that the personnel had since been deployed to strategic locations.

“We are ready to confront any form of security threats during the festivities and that is why we are deploying more personnel to recreation centers, amusement park, markets and other public buildings.

“This is to ensure the protection of lives and property,” he said.

He said that personnel would also be deployed to all the Eid praying grounds within and outside the metropolis to avoid any breakdown of law and order.

“We will embark on special patrol in some identified black spots in various town and villages across the state to ensure that criminals will have no room to operate.

“We have since issued an operational order to the Area Commanders and officers in the 25 local government areas on how to ensure that there is no record of violence throughout the period,” he said.

Ayuba advised the residents to be law-abiding and report any security breach to the nearest security personnel for necessary action.

He warned that the corps would not condone any form of lawlessness before, during and after the celebration.