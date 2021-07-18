Eid-el-Kabir: Muslim Cleric urges Nigerians to fear Allah, abide by his instructions

Chief Imam of Uwani Islamic Centre, Enugu, Sheik Abdul Isola, has called on Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic and political affiliations, to fear Allah and abide by His instructions.

Isola, who is also the Chief Missioner of the centre, made the call on Sunday in Enugu, while speaking with newsmen on the importance of Eid-el-Kabir festival.

He said noted that Prophet Ibrahim’s attempt to sacrifice his only son, as instructed by Allah, exemplified fear, reverence and complete obedience to His will.

According to him, if we all fear and love God, most of the challenges we face today as a nation, owing to our greed, impatience and intolerance, will not arise.

“We should strive to live exemplary life being faithful in all we do, both to Allah and our fellow humans, as Prophet Ibrahim did.

“Prophet Ibrahim was bountifully rewarded for his faithfulness and obedience to Allah,’’ he said.

The chief imam also urged Nigerians to desist from evil and supporting evil doers, through their comments, actions and inactions.

He said: “It is only righteousness that can help heal our land from its current challenges.

“Our people should remember that whatever we do here on earth, one day, we will face the judgment throne of Allah who recompenses everyone according to his or her deeds.’’

The cleric urged Muslim faithful to share the joy and love of the Eid-el Kabir with one another, especially the poor and the less-privileged.

“Allah enjoins us to share joy and love to our neighbours and not spreading hatred in any form,’’ he said.

Newsmen recall that the Federal Government had declared July 20 and July 21 as public holidays for the celebration of Eid-El-Kabir festival.