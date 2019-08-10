<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Friday felicitated with Nigerian Muslim faithful as they join their counterparts worldwide in celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Speaker Obasa, who described the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on God’s faithfulness to the country and its citizens, urged Nigerians to close ranks and allow the spirit of self-discipline, love and sacrifice, be their watchword.

In a Sallah message to Nigerians, the speaker noted that as the country journeys to greatness, it is currently at a stage when the citizens must jettison ideas that tend to further divide them.

Obasa, who is the chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, urged the citizens to constantly pray for their leaders to succeed in their vision for a more developed country as the need for citizens’ support for the government cannot be understated.

“To show our allegiance to God is to wish our neighbours well and since this is the case, we should use this period and every opportunity given by God to engage in mutual support and love.

“Individually and collectively, it is imperative that we constantly submit ourselves to the will of God and pray for his guidance and divine direction in giving the leaders the right ideas for a greater country since this is one sure way we can overcome our prevailing challenges,” he said.

The speaker, however, promised that the 9th Assembly of Lagos will continue to support the two other arms of the state government to deliver the dividends of democracy to the residents.