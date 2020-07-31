



Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has urged Muslims faithful to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, to stem further spread of the pandemic.

Bagudu also enjoined the Muslims to pray for peace to overcome the security challenges in the country.

He made the call in a Sallah message to mark the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The governor said that it was imperative for the residents of the state to take responsibility and ensure full compliance with the safety protocols to curtail spread of the pandemic during the festive season.

Bagudu stressed the need for the people to observe safety protocols such regular hand washing, use of face mask, sanitisers, social distancing and good personal hygiene.

While appealing to Muslims faithful to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir festival peacefully, Bugudu urged them to exhibit the virtuous principles of patience, tolerance and perseverance in their dealings.





He admonished the Muslims to observe the festive season in line with the teachings of Islam.

Bagudu said: “I call on the worshipers to use the sallah festive period to pray fervently for Nigeria, especially at this trying period of security challenges, we should also endeavour to pray for national unity.

“We should strive to extend charity to the less privileged and loved ones during the festive season. Remember; Eid-el-Kabir is an auspicious time to share love, respect and sympathy to one another.

“It be should be done to strengthen faith, piety, perseverance and patriotism towards ensuring the success of the Nigerian as an indomitable nation.”

The governor reiterated commitment to the implementation of sound policies and programmes to fast track sustainable social and economic development of the state.