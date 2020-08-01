



In line with its established tradition, Kano state government has released 43 inmates from different Kano Correctional Centes in the spirit of the Sallah celebrations.

The governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who approved their release after fulfilling the inherent legal conditions, implored the freed inmates to be of sound character and to contribute their share to the development of the state and the nation.

Ganduje said “When we release people we release them without taking into consideration their religious background, their ethnicity, or age or sex differences. We believe humanity as a whole should always be assisted.

Those who were released were given to sum of N5000 as transport fare to go to their respective homes.

Comptroller of Kano Correctional Centres Magaji Ahmed Abdullahi commended the governor for the good work and gesture done to the released inmates





Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje has urged all Muslims to be law abiding and to continue pray for the security of the state and the country in general.

He disclosed this in his Saalah message to the people of the state.

While urging the citizens to continue to observe all protocols of COVID-19, he assured them that with prayers, everything is possible with the Almighty Allah.

“It is extremely important for people to pray much harder for national development and the security of our state and the country in general. We must continue observing all the protocols as enunciated by health workers. This way, we can overcome the pandemic,” he said.

He observed that states in the Federation were faced with the challenges of insecurity, insisting however that prayers were critical to finding solutions to these problems.