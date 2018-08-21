As Muslims all over the world mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has admonished Islamic faithful in particular to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity to the less privileged.

The dovernor, in his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, also urged the Benue people to place the interest of the state above any factor capable of causing disunity and retrogression.

Governor Ortom noted that Benue State has faced a number of obstacles in the areas of security and economy, stressing that what the state needs at this time is renewed commitment among its people to overcome the challenges.

He enjoined all political leaders and party supporters in the state to rise above divisive, unedifying and selfish interests as the political season is now underway.

The governor called on every Benue man and woman to commit themselves to the sustenance of democracy as well as economic and political stability which are essential ingredients for good governance and growth.

While stating that the safety of lives and property in all parts of the state is the priority of the present administration, the Governor harped on the need for the people to support security agents with useful and timely information to enable them apprehend criminal elements and guarantee peace.

Governor Ortom once again commended the military for the efforts being made by troops of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ to ensure that communities being terrorised in some parts of the state by armed herdsmen are safe for those living in Internally Displaced Persons camps to return to their ancestral homes.