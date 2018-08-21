Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has urged Islamic faithful across the country to pray for Nigeria’s unity as they celebrate the Eid el-Kabir.

Dickson in a statement issued on Tuesday in Yenagoa, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Francis Agbo, urged Muslims to use the Sallah celebration to propagate brotherly love among Nigerians.

The governor warned against hate speeches, which he said tend to threaten the age-long love among Nigerians.

He, however, commended Muslims in Bayelsa for their support to his government and assured that government would continue to promote peaceful coexistence among adherents of all religions in the state.

“Bayelsa remains home to all Nigerians, regardless of religious and ethnic affinities.

“Nigeria can only thrive and become a great nation, if we can all live in peace as well as imbibe the unity of purpose and love that inspired our founding fathers to collectively fight for the independence of the country,” the governor stated.