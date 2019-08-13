<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fun Seekers were seen on Monday in Abuja trooping into the Genesis and Silverbird Cinemas respectively to see movies and have some fun with families and friends to commemorate the Eid-el-Kabir.

Some of the fun-seekers who spoke in separate interview with newsmen said they used the holiday period to relax and bond with families and friends.

Mr Shamshudeen Zubairu said: “During a festive season like this, Muslims share food items, gifts

Sallah meat and also take time to bond with families and friends.

“Sallah iss a time for togetherness, and an opportunity to also unite with loved ones one has not seen over a long period of time.

“Prices of food items have come down except for ram which were a bit expensive this year. With the number of people here you can deduce that people are not complaining,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Zainab Ibrahim said she came with her kids to the cinema to see new movies.

“Despite the fact that we lost someone, I still have to bring the kids out to have some fun.

“We are here to watch the `Lion King’’ and enjoy the sallah,’’ she said.

Mrs Amina Ejiofor, another fun seeker, said she was at the Cinema to enjoy the holiday and have fun with her kids.

“I am not a Muslim, but the Sallah celebration has given me an opportunity to take my kids out.

“They have been yearning to see the `Lion king’.

“The celebration is for everyone to take a break from work and bond with the family.

“I do not think that the state of the economy has stopped anything, people are all over the place having fun,’’ she said.

Mr James Akaaj, a Manager at the Genesis Cinema said that the cinemas recorded a lot of patronage.

“So far, so good, the cinemas have caught the eyes of fun seekers across the FCT during this Sallah celebration.

“During festive seasons like this, we record large turnout of movie lovers and fun seekers.

Akaaj said a movie costs about N2000 per kid to view while each adult pays N2,500.

Also speaking, Mr George Nkoyo ,CEO of Nkoyo restaurant said that patronage was really high compared to the previous year.

“Our customers are not complaining at all. We have a high number of customers coming to patronise us,” he said.

Newsmen reports that the most trending movies are; “Lion king’’, “Angry Birds’’, “Off Shore’’ and “Spider Man’’.