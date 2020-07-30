



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kuje, FCT, will monitor and ensure that motorists observe COVID-19 protocols during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr Sunday Attah, the Kuje FRSC Unit Commander, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Kuje on Thursday.

Attah advised road users on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols by using face marks, maintaining social/physical distancing in motor parks, as well as inside vehicles.

“We are going to be ensuring strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, ensuring social distance by way of not allowing motorists to overload their vehicles.

“We will ensure enforcement and every other protocol on the need to wear face mask by both the drivers and passengers in the vehicles,” he said.

He said the command had deployed personnel for special patrol operation to ensure strict compliance of the COVID-19 protocol and to ensure free flow of traffic during the Sallah celebration in the area.





The commander noted that the deployment was aimed at having zero traffic crash during the festive period in Kuje Area Council.

“The totality of the whole thing is to ensure free flow of traffic and strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and ensuring an accident free Sallah celebration.

“This is a festive period of Sallah celebration and our special patrol operation has commenced in ensuring effective deployment of men with the available resources at our disposal.

“Our men are well prepared and well briefed to do the needful and my message to the celebrating public is that it is only the living that celebrates.

“COVID-19 is real, the protocols are there for strict compliance, do it to stay alive and drive to stay alive, travel and arrive safely within the defined protocols,” he advised.

He also advised motorists and other road users to be safety conscious as they moved around during the Sallah celebration in the area.