Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 70 personnel, three patrol vehicles and one ambulance on the Benin-Ore expressway.

Mr Philip Ozonnandi, the Ore Unit Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that a special operation also commenced on Friday.

The exercise, he said, was to check reckless driving, ensure a free flow of traffic as well as safety of lives and property.

The commander urged motorists to ensure they reduce speed at construction sites along the expressway and park properly when waved down by FRSC personnel for routine checks.

He also warned motorists against overloading, over speeding and use of expired tyres.

Ozonnandi said the FRSC personnel would also be on the Ore-Ondo and Ore-Okitipupa routes to ensure full compliance with traffic rules.