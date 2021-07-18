Eid-El-Kabir: FRSC deploys 579 Regular Marshals, 107 Special Marshals in Benue

Benue State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the deployment of 579 Regular Marshals and 107 Special Marshals for a safe and hitch – free movement during the Eid El Kabir celebration.

The Sector Commander in charge of Benue State, Yakubu Mohammad, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Education Officer (PEO), ARC Oladele Meshach and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He explained further that the deployment was for patrol, rescue and traffic control even as he called on all road users to be safety conscious and to abide by all safety rules and regulations during the celebration and beyond.

The Sector Commander also advised motorists to avoid overloading, observe social distancing of passengers , wash their hands and use hand sanitizer to avoid the spread of deadly Coronavirus.

Mohammad while warning motorists to desist from desperation for making more money during the period which could lead to speeding with attendant crashes, emphasized that any driver caught driving dangerously would risk going to jail.

“The Sector Commander reminded parents not to leave the keys of their vehicles within the reach of their under-aged children or wards.

“He assured members of the public that FRSC would always be ready to respond positively on rescue operations 24/7 and will also partner with all stakeholders to ensure a safe road use in the state.

“The Commander wish all Moslem faithful happy Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration,” the statement concluded.