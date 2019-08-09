<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi has deployed 500 personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

Mr Abayomi Asaniyan, the State Sector Commander of the Corps disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Birnin Kebbi.

Asaniyan said that the command would monitor the conduct of road users to ensure free-flow of traffic and minimal or no road crashes during the Sallah festivities.

“We are determined as usual to ensure the free-flow of traffic, hence we have deployed 416 Regular and 84 Special Marshals and 10 patrol vehicles as well as one ambulance car.

“We will focus on traffic control, speeding, dangerous driving and overtaking, failure to use and install speed limit, drunk driving, among others.”

He said that the personnel would also monitor drivers to ensure that they respect traffic rules and regulations.

“As it has been our habit and routine during every festivity, we will assign some of the personnel to Jega-Sokoto-Tambuwal Road, Jega-Yauri Road, Koko-Zuru Road and Birnin Kebbi-Jega Road.

“We well also assign officers to Argungu-Sokoto Road, and other roads as well,” Asaniyan said.

He urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules in order to avoid accidents, warning them to avoid overloading and dangerous driving.

The commander said that anyone found wanting would be dealt with accordingly.

“Our primary concern is to prevent road crashes by mobilising road users to desist from dangerous driving, especially overtaking at sharp bends, among others.

“We will also ensure the provision of effective rescue services when the need arises within the period,” he said.