The Jigawa Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to depoy 285 of its staff to ensure free flow of traffic and carry out rescue operations in the state during the Eid-El-Kabir break.

Its Sector Commander, Mr Angus Ibezim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Dutse that the staff would be deployed to major roads leading to prayer grounds in Dutse, Hadejia, Gumel, Birnin Kudu and Kazaure towns.

“The Eid-El-Kabir celebration is at hand and expectedly, traffic flow will increase, characterized by high incidences of stress,arising from appropriate and inappropriate use of highways.

“The aim of the operation is to ensure stress-free transit for all road users during the period of operation,” Ibezim said.

He added that road traffic regulation violators would be booked and penalised accordingly.

Ibezim disclosed that 10 patrol vehicles, including two ambulances, had been mobilised and would be deployed to strategic locations.

He listed some toll-free telephone numbers that could be used to alert them as 122, 08077690014, 08077690494, 09055792368, 08077690041, 08077690042, 09058611810 and 08058298541.