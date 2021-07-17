Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 1,440 personnel in Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command in Kano State, has deployed 1,440 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

Mr Zubairu Mato, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, said this in a statement issued on Saturday in Kano.

Mato said that three ambulances, 14 patrol vans, one tow truck and adequate personnel, had been deployed to major routes and highways.

He said these were to ensure the free flow of traffic on critical road junctions, adding that the campaign would start from July 20.

The sector commander said the measures were also to ensure enhanced visibility, safe road usage, before, during and after the festive period.

He said that the deployed personnel included 120 officers, 940 regular marshals and 500 special marshals.

According to him, the objective of the special patrol is to ensure free flow of traffic, prompt rescue of road traffic crash victims, prompt removal of road obstructions, reduction of road traffic crashes.

“To also enforce strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols by road users along major roads within the state during the festive period.

“The special operations will checkmate all life-threatening traffic infractions, reduce road traffic fatalities through aggressive enforcement, massive public sensitisation, and post-crash emergency response,” he said.

He said the operation would concentrate on dangerous overtaking, use of phone while driving, overloading, driver’s licence violations, lane indiscipline and effective traffic control at strategic points within the state.

Others he said were the removal of rickety vehicles from the roads, number plate violation and indiscriminate use of spy number plates.

Mato said to ensure effective operations, the command had also deployed special operational materials to check drunk driving, speed violations, and other traffic offences.

He further explained that the FRSC had a strong synergy with all the transport unions, Kano State Government and other sister law enforcement agencies, in enforcing traffic rules and compliance with COVID-19 protocols in motor parks.

He called on motorists and other road users to obey all traffic rules and regulations so as to have a crash-free, smooth traffic flow on the roads.

The FRSC commander warned the general motoring public, particularly parents who were in the habit of giving vehicles to their wards below the age of 18 years to drive during festive seasons, to desist from doing so, as there would be sanctions for violators.

Mato wished everyone happy Sallah celebrations.