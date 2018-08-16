The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun on Thursday said it will deploy 500 regular and special marshals across the state for special patrol during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Sector Commander, Mr Peter Oke, made this known in Osogbo.

Oke said the deployment was to ensure safety on the roads in the state during the celebration.

He said that the deployment of the 500 personnel in the sector and unit commands would be between Aug. 17 and 26.

He warned that nobody should be under the guise of celebration to break the traffic laws during the festive period.

The sector commander urged all motorists in the states to join in the crusade against dangerous driving.

He cautioned motorists in the state against speeding, overloading, and other traffic offenses in order to avoid road crashes during the festive period.

Oke said stringent punishment would be given to anybody who contravened traffic rules and regulations before, during, and after the festive period.

He noted that the command had improved on its public enlightenment campaign strategies in order to ensure safety in the state.