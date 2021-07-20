Eid-el-Kabir: Fire service cautions Nigerians on safety

Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, has cautioned Muslim faithful to apply all necessary fire safety precaution while celebrating Eid-el-Kabir.

Liman gave the advice in a statement by FFS Spokesperson, Ugo Huan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Liman urged citizens to be careful as the festivity involves lots of cooking activities so as to avoid careless acts that could result to fire outbreaks.

“ All fire safety precautions must be adhered to which implies that roasting of animals must be in an open space.

“ Gas cylinders should be kept outside the kitchen as cooking must not be left unattended to.

“When going out, all electrical appliances should be switched off and children must not be allowed to play with matches or go near fire.

“ More importantly, a functional fire extinguisher should be at sight in the home,” he advised.

According to the statement, the Controller General has placed all fire stations across the country on red alert.

He directed all Zonal and State commanders to ensure that all fire stations were ready to respond to any fire call within the quickest possible time.

He also called on citizens to always call the emergency numbers (08032003557, 112) any time there was a fire or an emergency related incident.

Liman, while wishing all Muslim faithful and Nigerians a happy and fire incident free celebration, assured Nigerians of the readiness of the Fire Service to respond to any emergency call during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.