The US Embassy in Nigeria is to close operations in its Abuja and Lagos offices on Tuesday and Wednesday in observance of the Eid-el-Kabir.

The embassy announced the closure in its twitter handle @USEmbassyAbuja accessed by the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

The embassy urged its citizens to exercise caution during the period.

It also advised Americans in Nigeria to be aware of their surroundings during the holiday, noting that security measures in Nigeria remain heightened due to threats posed by extremist groups.

It said: “The Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on August 21 and August 22 in observance of Eid-el-Kabir. We will reopen on Thursday, August 23.

“Exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings during the holiday.”

The embassy advised Americans in Nigeria to carry proper identification, including a US passport with a current Nigerian visa.

It said: “Expect additional police and military checkpoints and possible road blocks throughout the country, exercise caution when walking or driving at night. Review travel routes and times to reduce time and place predictability.

“Avoid crowds and demonstrations. Be aware of your surroundings. Keep a low profile. Stay alert in public places, including schools, hospitals, and government facilities, places of worship, tourist locations and transportation hubs.

“Review your personal security plans. Monitor local media for updates.”

NAN reports that the embassy on Aug. 15 temporarily suspended its consular services in Abuja due to reasons it said were beyond its control.

The embassy, however, maintained that its Consulate Office in Lagos was not affected by the development.

While expressing regret on the inconvenience the development might cause applicants, the embassy expressed the hope to resume operations after the Eid-el-Kabir.

The embassy advised applicants to please monitor the Facebook and Webpage of the US Embassy for updates on consular operations.