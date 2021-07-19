Eid-el-Kabir: Ekiti governor congratulates Muslims

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Muslims in the state and in Nigeria at large as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said the Eid-el-Kabir festival commemorates Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in deference to the will of God. He urged Muslim faithful and adherents of other faiths to always emulate this level of obedience to higher authority in their daily activities.

Dr Fayemi who noted that love, loyalty and sacrifice are the hallmarks of the festival urged the Muslims Ummah to continue to uphold these lessons after the festival.

He urged the Muslim faithful and adherents of other faiths in the country to make peaceful coexistence their watchword and work together for a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria, which would be the delight of all.

“It is only through love for one another and commitment to peace, security and stability that the country can progress towards the fulfilment of its great potentials as a nation”, he said.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum charged the Muslim faithful not to stop praying for the peace and progress of the country despite inability to observe this year’s Hajj and Arafat rites; saying that the fervent prayers by various religious bodies and individuals have been responsible largely for the peace that the country enjoys in recent times.

While urging Nigerians to celebrate moderately, Governor Fayemi tasked Muslims and non-Muslims to use the occasion to pray for peace, security, stability and prosperity of Ekiti State which, according to him, is moving on the path of sustainable development.

The Governor also urged the people of the state to obey all health regulations in view of the emergence of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 and prevent its outbreak in the state.

“I extend warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir Sallah festival.

“As we celebrate, let us remember the poor and the needy in line with God’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper. Let us also pray and work for peace and progress of our State and the country at large. Through this, our dream of a better and more prosperous nation will become a reality”, the governor added.