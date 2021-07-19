Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Muslims to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by him.

Governor Okowa gave the charge in his message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, to Islamic faithful as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir.

The governor reminded Muslims that Eid-el-Kabir is a season of love, peace and sacrifice, and called for concerted efforts among citizens for the nation to surmount challenges currently bogging it down.

Governor Okowa said Nigerians must embrace peaceful co-existence and turn to God to heal the land of multi-faceted challenges afflicting it.

He assured of a peaceful celebration in the state, cautioning against lowering of the guard, especially as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the world again.

According to him, the state government is liaising with security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrated the Sallah in peace and harmony while remaining law-abiding and return to compliance with COVID-19 protocols as a third wave is already threatening the world.

The governor congratulated the Muslim community in the state on the holy occasion, assuring that his administration would continue to partner with them to build a Stronger Delta.

‘This year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration amid prevailing insecurity and economic challenges calls for a sober reflection, especially for the many lives already lost on account of insecurity across the country.

‘As you congregate for prayers and for celebration, please do not lower your guard; you must continue to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, wash hands in running water regularly and use alcohol-based hand sanitisers because the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is here with us.

‘On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our Muslim brothers all over the country on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir,’ he added.