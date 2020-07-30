



The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), has called on Muslim Ummah to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to promote peaceful co-existence and collective effort towards addressing security challenges in the country.

Magashi made the call in a goodwill Sallah message by his Special Assistant Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, on Thursday in Abuja.

He urged the Muslim faithful to take advantage of the celebration of the Eidil-Adah, known as the Festival of Sacrifice to promote peaceful co-existence and good neighbourliness in the country.

The minister also called on all Nigerians to be committed to complementing government’s efforts to end banditry, insurgency and other criminalities in parts of the country.

He stated that security of the nation was a civic responsibility of all, adding that it should not be perceived erroneously as the exclusive preserve of the fighting forces.





Magashi, therefore, calls for a collective resolve to evolve ways to deepen the ethos and ethics of Service and Sacrifice to the nation at this holy Eid-el-Kabir period when Muslims perform sacrificial offerings of rams in supplication to the Almighty Allah.

He said that the Festival of Sacrifice (Eid-el-Kabir) at this point in time offers a splendid opportunity for Muslims to render sincere prayers for the nation to overcome her security challenges.

He assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to deploy sufficient political will and all necessary machinery to decisively deal with all threats to national territorial integrity for peace and tranquillity to reign in the troubled spots.

The Defence Minister, therefore, challenged Muslims to uphold peace and promote inter-religious harmony in the country devoid of dividing lines and antagonistic posture that are capable of jettisoning the much needed societal peace.

“I wish all Nigerians restful and memorable Sallah work-free days and prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the offerings of sacrificial rams by Muslims as an act of Ibadah now and in the hereafter,” he said.