Malam Murtala Nasir, the Chief Imam of ASD Mosque, Makera Kakuri, Kaduna State, on Tuesday, advised Muslims to spend within their means in the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna, stressing that Muslims should refrain from incurring unnecessary debts for the celebration.

Eid-el-Kabir is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to obey Allah’s command to sacrifice his son, Ismail, but Allah provided him with ram instead.

Also called “Festival of the Sacrifice”, Eid-el-Kabir is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.

Eid-el-Kabir is performed in the month of Dhull Hijja, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar, after pilgrims who are performing Hajj in the Holy Land of Makkah had observed Arafat.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian authorities have announced Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 as Arafat Day.

Eid-el-Kabir 2019 in Nigeria will now begin in the evening of Sunday, Aug. 11 and ends in the evening of

Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The chief imam, therefore, said “whenever the period for Eid-el-Kabir approaches, it is accompanied by preparations such as buying rams for the sacrifice, new clothes and preparing special foods.

“I would like to draw the attention of Muslims to one thing Allah said in the Holy Qur’an Surah Al-Baqarah (2.286) that “on no soul doth Allah Place a burden greater than it can bear. Allah does not lay a responsibility on anyone beyond capacity.”

Nasir, therefore, advised Muslims not to borrow money just to buy unnecessary things or slaughter rams for the

Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“It is not advisable for Muslims to buy goods on credit to celebrate the sallah, though is not a sin or crime, but Muslims should spend within their legitimate income and be contented.

“Although buying goods on credit is better than buying with illegitimate money, as Allah does not give reward for any deed in charity or kind which is done with illegitimate income”, Nasir added.

He added that some people make use of their authority to extort money from their followers or masses, they collect bribes just to afford “colourful” celebration.

He cautioned Muslims to operate within their legitimate means “because Allah only accepts deeds from people who do not trespass His commands.”

He advised Muslims to always Allah’s commands “because everyone will give account of his or her deeds on the day of judgment.”