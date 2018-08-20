Civil servants in Bauchi have expressed gratitude to the administration of Governor Muhammed Abubakar over the early payment of salaries.

The payment of August salary ahead of the EID-KABIR Sallah celebration was paid in order for civil servants and their dependents to celebrate the important occasion of Eid El Kabir in comfort.

Vanguard reports that banking halls and markets were filled to capacity on Monday, as thousands made purchases ranging from ram to foodstuffs, and other household items.

One of the civil servants, Ahmed Adamu who spoke to Vanguard said this is the best Sallah he has celebrated since he was born 30 years ago.

“I am grateful to the governor for this kind gesture. To honest with you, I wasn’t expecting to receive salary this early. In fact, this is the best Sallah I have ever celebrated” Adamu noted.

In a chat with the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Strategy, Hon. Ali Ali, the governor felicitates with people of Bauchi and with all Nigerians especially, Muslim faithful on the joyous occasion of Eid El Kabir urging them to imbibe the important lessons of sacrifice and perseverance embodied in the slaughter of sanctioned animals.

He however, urged workers in the state to rededicate themselves to duty in order to fast track development noting that without a motivated civil service, delivering the dividends of democracy to the people will be slowed. He finally prayed for the safe return of pilgrims from Hajj.