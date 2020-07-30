



Sen. Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Muslims to strictly adhere to the health and safety regulations as they celebrate the Eid-el-kabir.

Tinubu gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

The APC leader felicitated with Muslim faithful all over the world and appealed to them to observe this Eid with caution and utmost respect.

He stressed the spiritual importance of the celebration and the need for people to observe personal health and safety rules during the festivity.

“As Muslims, we are taught to respect the law. Thus, as we celebrate, we must observe all public health measures recommended by the authorities such as wearing facemasks and avoiding large gatherings.

“We do this not for ourselves, but for the benefit of others,” he said.

Tinubu enjoined all Muslims to reflect upon this unusual time in which they have found themselves.

He also urged them to pray to Allah to pull them out of the situation.

“Also ask Allah how you may help a relative, a family member or even a stranger who may be in greater need than you are.

“We must pray that Almighty Allah lend wisdom and guidance to President Buhari and all those in government that they may continue to work to move our nation forward,” he said.

The former Lagos governor stressed the importance of the celebration, which he said, was the responsibility as Muslims to empathise with their fellow human beings.

He urged them to offer a hand of fellowship and comfort such that no one may feel alone and abandoned as if the entire world has turned its back against them.

“The greatest gift we can render at this moment is a touch of simple human kindness, an act of generosity that seeks no reward other than itself.

“This year’s observance comes at a unique moment in history where the normal activities of society have been upset and altered by the threat of deadly sickness.

“This sickness has touched Muslims, Christians as well as those who profess no religion at all.

“It has descended on both the high and the not-so-high and we have lost friends and loved ones,”he said.





According to him, too many people have died and too many good people are still suffering because of the economic consequences of this scourge.

“Thus, this Eid shall not be a moment of vigorous celebration simply because it is our tradition to do so,” he said.

Tinubu called on Muslim faithful to rekindle in themselves a greater commitment to the true spirit and reason for the holy observance.

He thanked Almighty Allah for the breath of life, asking all to sow brotherly love and kindness at this present time.

He urged all to strive to live according to His munificent purpose as exemplified in the miraculous preservation of Prophet Ismail’s life.

Tinubu noted that Eid-el-Kabir, which celebrates this great event in Prophet Ismail’s life, occupied a most important place in the Islamic calendar.

He, however, expressed sadness that the holy pilgrimage, the Hajj, unfortunately could not be physically performed by most willing Muslims this year due to the coronavirus.

Tinubu urged all Muslim faithful to still walk in the spirit of the Hajj and conduct themselves according to the compassionate ways of Almighty Allah.

“This means we must share with those who do not have; we must comfort those in distress.

“We must pass bread to those who are hungry and give a cup to those thirsty.

“Almighty Allah calls on us to live for others as well as ourselves.

“This also means we must gird ourselves for a great struggle, one Allah wants us to fight and win.

“We must link ourselves in common purpose and with utter dedication toward helping Nigeria overcome both the health and the economic dangers posed by the coronavirus.

“This will be hard and will require that we be the best of ourselves.

“But we can overcome this disease and its effects as well as any other challenge that faces us as long as we treat each other as brothers and sisters and adhere to the loving teachings of He who made us all,” he said.

The APC leader prayed for a better future, one free of all forms of pestilence and ills.

He advised all to listen to Almighty Allah and love one another as members of the same national family.

“To all Muslims and other fellow Nigerians, I say Eid Mubarak,” Tinubu said.