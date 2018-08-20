Abuja Environment Protection Board has inaugurated Rams Sale Control Committee to identify various spots being used for the sale of rams and ensure cleanliness of those areas before and after Eid-el-kabir.

AEPB Head of Information and Outreach Programme Unit, Alhaji Muktar Ibrahim, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

Ibrahim said that the inauguration of the committee was imperative as the festive activities would aid the increase in waste generation in the Federal Capital City.

He said: “We have set up a committee called Rams Sale Control Committee. This committee has gone round to identify spots being used to sell rams to ensure that we regulate such activities.

“This aims at ensuring cleanliness around all these areas and also to ensure that waste is not indiscriminately dumped in the Abuja city.

“We have 27 cleaning contractors, who will increase their activities as festive activities will get into full gear, and essentially we are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure cleanliness of the city.’’

The information officer added that staff of AEPB would also be on ground during the celebration to ensure all round monitoring of the city and supervision of the cleaning by contractors to ensure dirt-free environment.

According to him, AEPB will also deploy roving teams to some places within the city to ensure that people who generate waste are made to clean up their waste for prompt evacuation by the cleaning contractors.

He urged the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory to support the AEPB efforts to ensure dirt-free environment before and after the festive period.