The Federal Road Safety Corps said it recorded a seven per cent decrease in road traffic crashes and 12 per cent reduction in fatalities during the 2019 Eid-El Kabir special patrol operations.

The Corps explained that 54 victims died in accidents while a total of 5,713 traffic offenders were apprehended nationwide during the period, adding that most of them were contravened for seat belt violation.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, stated that 155 persons were arraigned before the mobile courts against 230 offenders that were prosecuted during the exercise in 2018.

The agency pointed out that it increased its public enlightenment campaign by 5.7 per cent during the six-day special patrol.

It said, “A total of 5,713 offenders were apprehended for 6,481 offences committed across 2,053 routes covered by the Corps. The most prevalent offence recorded during the period was seatbelt use violation with 1,492 offenders apprehended. More to this, public enlightenment campaigns within the period increased by 5.7 per cent.”

The Corps further revealed that it recorded 117 road traffic crashes compared to 126 recorded during the same period in 2018 representing a seven per cent decrease in the total number of motor accidents recorded within the period.

“Twenty-two out of the 117 crashes were fatal, compared to 25 of the same period in 2018, representing a 12 per cent decrease in a number of fatalities recorded,” the statement noted.

Kazeem disclosed that 469 persons comprising 310 males, 136 females and 23 children, were rescued without injuries from the crashes.

He said, “Total number of persons rescued with injuries in road traffic crashes during the period in 2019 was 333 compared to 389 in 2018, representing a decrease of 14 per cent.”

“A total of 856 persons were involved in road traffic crashes during the 2019 Sallah period, 131 vehicles were involved compared to 148 in 2018, and 54 persons lost their lives during the period,” Kazeem stated.

The crashes, he added, involved 10 tankers and trailers, 17 trucks, 39 buses, 58 cars, and seven pickup vans, including 54 motorcycles and six tricycles.