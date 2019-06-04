<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara state Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has greeted residents of the state on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and observance of the Eid.

“I greet our Muslim brethren on the successful completion of the (fasting) month of Ramadan. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitri, I pray Almighty Allah accepts our prayers and worships before, during and after Ramadan,” according to the Sallah message signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary Agboola Olarewaju.

“As we bid Ramadan goodbye, I urge Kwarans of all faiths to not jettison the spirit of Ramadan. We should remain our brother’s keepers, promote common humanity, do to others what we want to be done to us, and be good citizens.”

He also called on the faith community to continue to pray for the new administration, saying: “Our agenda is to serve the overall interest of the people and build a Kwara of our dream”.