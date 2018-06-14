The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has released the statement below, detailing modalities for the sighting of the new moon to signal the end of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The statement also detailed the contact telephone and email addresses of 31 personalities across the country that should be contacted by anyone who sights the new crescent.

“Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1439 AH immediately after sunset on Thursday, 14th June, 2018 equivalent to 29th Ramadan 1439 AH,” the statement said.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Friday, 15th June, 2018 as the first day of Shawwal and the day of ‘idul fitr. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Saturday, 16th June, 2018 automatically becomes the first day of Shawwal, 1439 AH and the day of ‘idul fitr.

“Muslims all over the country are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for the directive of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the termination of this year’s Ramadan fast.”

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and all over the world on this year’s Ramadan Fast. The Council prays that Allah the Almighty accepts it from us as an act of Ibadah. Amin.

In addition to established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the National Moon Sighting Committee who can be contacted for information and clarification are:

While reminding the Ummah of the necessity of paying Zakatul-Fitri with the intention of lifting the hearts of the indigent members of the community, the Council urges all to ensure its delivery to the appropriate recipients (i.e. the poor) and guard against its diversion by any agent or intermediary.

All media houses in the country are requested to kindly publicise the awaited announcement by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto.

‘Id Mubarak in advance!

signed

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary-General