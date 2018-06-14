File Photo

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has released the statement below, detailing modalities for the sighting of the new moon to signal the end of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The statement also detailed the contact telephone and email addresses of 31 personalities across the country that should be contacted by anyone who sights the new crescent.

“Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1439 AH immediately after sunset on Thursday, 14th June, 2018 equivalent to 29th Ramadan 1439 AH,” the statement said.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Friday, 15th June, 2018 as the first day of Shawwal and the day of ‘idul fitr. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Saturday, 16th June, 2018 automatically becomes the first day of Shawwal, 1439 AH and the day of ‘idul fitr.

“Muslims all over the country are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for the directive of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the termination of this year’s Ramadan fast.”

See full statement and contact details of the personalities below

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and all over the world on this year’s Ramadan Fast. The Council prays that Allah the Almighty accepts it from us as an act of Ibadah. Amin.

Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1439 AH immediately after sunset on Thursday, 14th June, 2018 equivalent to 29th Ramadan 1439 AH.

If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Friday, 15th June, 2018 as the first day of Shawwal and the day of ‘idul fitr. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Saturday, 16th June, 2018 automatically becomes the first day of Shawwal, 1439 AH and the day of ‘idul fitr.

Muslims all over the country are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for the directive of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the termination of this year’s Ramadan fast.

In addition to established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the National Moon Sighting Committee who can be contacted for information and clarification are:

S/N NAME PHONE NO. E-MAIL
1 Sheikh Tahir Bauchi 0803210373308033058201 [email protected]@gmail.com
2 Sheikh KaribullahKabara 08035537382
3 Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin 08033140010 [email protected]
4 Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub 07032558231 [email protected]
5 Mal. Jafar Abubakar 08020878075 [email protected]
6 Alh. Abdullahi Umar 08037020607 [email protected]
7 Prof. J.M. Kaura 08067050641 [email protected]
8 Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar 08036509363 [email protected]
9 Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory 08023126335 [email protected]
10 Sheikh JamiuKewulere 08033881335 [email protected]
11 Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen 08035740333 [email protected]
12 Sheikh Abdur-Razzaq Ishola 0802386444808051111063 [email protected]@[email protected]
13 Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke 08035050804 [email protected]
14 Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje 0802832746308057752980 [email protected]@yahoo.co.uk
15 Gafar M. Kuforiji 08033545208 [email protected]
16 Prof. Usman El-Nafaty 08062870892 [email protected]
17 Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salisu 08038522693 [email protected]
18 Dr. Usman Hayatu Dukku 0805 704 1968 [email protected]
19 Imam ManuMuhammad 08036999841 [email protected]
20 Chief Imam of Yola Central Mosque 08035914285
21 Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni 08033574431 [email protected]@gmail.com
22 NurudeenAsunogie D. 08033533012 [email protected]
23 Sheikh Bala Lau 0803700880508052426880 [email protected]
24 Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir 08065687545
25 Muhammad Nasir AbdulMuhyi 0806568754508024333381 [email protected]
26 Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad 08023141752 [email protected]
27 Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen 07032558231 [email protected]
28 Sheikh Lukman Abdallah 08037861132
29 Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi 08033139153 [email protected]
30 Sheikh Adam Idoko 08036759892 [email protected]
31 Alh. Yusuf Nwoha 0803096695608026032997 [email protected]

While reminding the Ummah of the necessity of paying Zakatul-Fitri with the intention of lifting the hearts of the indigent members of the community, the Council urges all to ensure its delivery to the appropriate recipients (i.e. the poor) and guard against its diversion by any agent or intermediary.

All media houses in the country are requested to kindly publicise the awaited announcement by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto.

‘Id Mubarak in advance!

signed

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary-General

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR