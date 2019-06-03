<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a water-tight security on all Eid praying grounds, recreation centres, public highways, public utilities and critical infrastructures across the country.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made this known at a briefing in Abuja, said the IGP also directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of zones and state commands to be on red alert to avert any attack by criminal groups who might use the celebrations to cause trouble.

Mba, said that the IGP, While felicitating with Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful, assured that adequate security before, during and after the celebration in all states of the federation and the FCT.

To ensure a crisis-free celebration, Mba said: “Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of zones and state commands nationwide, have been directed to intensify security in all ‘Eid praying grounds’ and other sensitive locations including recreation centres, public highways, public utilities and critical infrastructure.

“In addition, the IGP has called on members of the public to remain vigilance and avail the police and other security agencies of useful information by reporting any suspicious persons and movements so as to prevent any untoward situation.

In a related development, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Ciroma, has assured residents of the territory of adequate security during the Eid celebrations.

He said that the command had deployed adequate security measures to ensure hitch-free celebration in FCT.

The commissioner in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, said: “The command has put in place proactive security measures to fortify Eid praying grounds, shopping malls, gardens, recreational spots, critical infrastructure, motor parks and other areas that will be a beehive of activities during the Sallah celebration.

“While felicitating with all Muslim faithful as they commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the CP enjoined FCT residents to be security conscious and report all suspicious movements to the nearest police or to call the following police distress numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”