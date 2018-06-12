The Federal Road Safety Commission Command in Oyo state has deployed 750 officers and 25 operation vehicles to man major routes in the state to ensure hitch free Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

FRSC stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Public Education Officer, Oluwaseun Onijala and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan.

Onijala said the commission had also deployed ambulances, tow trucks and other logistics to ensure that the celebration was hitch free.

He said that this became imperative because the climax of Ramadan season was at hand and the Eid celebration would witness an increase in human and vehicular traffic across the nation’s highways.

Onijala said the sector command has put in place special patrol and public enlightenment geared towards achieving crash free Eid-celebrations and a smooth road transition within the specified period.

The corps education officer said the special operation would check incidents of risk arising from inappropriate road usage and other untoward road use behaviors which can accelerate the occurrence of road traffic crashes.

Onijala advised motorists to plan their journeys accordingly, explore usage of alternative routes where necessary, avoid night travel as much as possible and imbibe culture of safe and responsible road usage within the period.

He urged motorists to comply with traffic rules and regulations and abstained from acts capable of causing crashes during the period and beyond.

He said: “The commission will not hesitate to deal with any motorist that violates the rules and regulation on road usage.

“We wish all Muslim faithful a blissful Eid-El-Fitri celebration.’’