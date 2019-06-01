<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 36,000 personnel of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) will be deployed nationwide beginning from today, to forestall accidents, remove obstructions and provide rescue operations before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, the Corps said on Friday.

The special operation which would be coordinated by the FRSC Corps Marshal Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, would start from 31 May to 8 June 2019, with active participation of regular and special marshals; while monitors from the Corps Headquarters Abuja would be deployed to Field Commands to ensure compliance to the operational order.

The massive deployment according to the FRSC is part of the yearly Eid-el-Fitri special patrol, aimed at averting crashes and deaths which are usually occasioned by heightened traffic movement during the festive period.

Disclosing this in a statement in Abuja, the FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the Corps would be deploying all its officers and men to the roads to ensure that the celebration expected to take place next week is attended by the least casualty rate across the country.

To ensure the effectiveness of the operations, according to Kazeem, 52 critical corridors across the country have been identified and would be effectively covered within the period, while commanding officers operating along such corridors have been mandated to ensure that their routes are properly manned.

He said mobile courts would be sitting along the routes, in order to promptly try those who run afoul of traffic violation.

Kazeem further stated that apart from minimizing accidents on the nation’s highways, the special operation would ensure free flow of traffic, provide prompt rescue services and timely clearance of obstructions on all major roads and critical corridors across the country during and after the festive period.

He added that the focus would be on traffic light sign violation, overloading violation, fake/expired driver licence violation, lane indiscipline, removal of rickety vehicles on the roads and other obstructions as well as driving with expired/worn out tyre and or driving without spare tyre.