The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, has charged Muslim faithful to use their spiritual reset mode to pray for the country for peace against the current malaise of banditry, insurgency and kidnapping that is threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The party, in its Eid-el-Fitri message to the Muslim faithful, issued by its caretaker Publicity Secretary, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, charged the Islamic faithful to imbibe the lesson learned during the month-long Ramadan fast to continue to guide their daily interactions in other months.

The statement stated that the most salient and unforgettable lesson learnt was the spirit of sharing, especially breaking of fast, called Iftar with the less privileged in the society which mostly makes the month of Ramadan very unique.

The statement read: “APC Oyo State is congratulating the Muslims across the state for witnessing another Eid-el-Fitri, which followed 30 days of fasting in the just concluded month of Ramadan.”





“We are urging the Islamic faithful to imbibe the lesson learned during the month-long Ramadan fast to continue to guide our daily interactions in other months.”

“The most salient and unforgettable lesson learnt was the spirit of sharing, especially breaking of FAST, called IFTAR with the less privileged in our society which mostly makes the month of Ramadan very unique.”

“We are equally urging the Islamic faithful to utilize their spiritual reset mode to pray for our country for peace against the current malaise of banditry, insurgency and kidnapping that is threatening the corporate existence of our country.”

“Furthermore, Islamic faithful are urged to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri with moderation, conscious of the just breaking the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic that is seriously threatening human existence.”

“Finally, the Islamic faithful are entreated to pray for our leaders at this trying time of global economic uncertainty.”

“We pray Almighty Allah to guide our leaders aright, aamin,” the statement concluded.