The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Friday urged politicians to ensure the sustainability of peace and unity in the country.

Abubakar gave the advice in his Eid-el Fitr message to Nigerians delivered in Sokoto.

He said that the challenges being encountered in the country were numerous, noting that they were mostly initiated by selfish politicians.

“As we are approaching critical political era, it is our hope that politicians in the country will allow the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“Moreover, our youth should stay peacefully and not to allow any selfish politician to use them in destroying the relative peace and unity in the country.

“More so, distraction of peaceful democracy in any society will only set it back in all areas of human development,” Sultan said.

The monarch further urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of the security agencies towards securing the country, pointing out that security is a collective responsibility.

He praised efforts by the federal and Sokoto state governments to restore the lost glories of the educational and agricultural sectors, and called on Nigerians to support them.

He urged Muslims to reflect on, and uphold the virtues of the Ramadan fast such as patience, perseverance and brotherliness.

While wishing all Nigerians happy sallah celebration, the Sultan appealed to them to sustain their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and all other leaders.