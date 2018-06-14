President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called for sustained prayers for peace in the country as he congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan.

In a statement by Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Saraki commended Federal Government for its effort at tackling insecurity.

“We have just ended a month-long fast, paving way for the Eid-el-fitr celebrations.

“We should therefore seize the opportunity to pray for the country and its leaders,” he said.

Saraki called on Nigerians to use the season to promote national integration, saying “Eid-el-fitr is a time of love and goodwill. It gives us a message to love all and hate none”.

He said that in spite of numerous challenges in the country, ‘’hope is not lost”.

The senate president added that only tolerance, stronger sense of patriotism and love for one another “will help the country surmount her present socio-economic challenges”.